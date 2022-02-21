Hero Vired rolls out ESOP for teachers

The edtech firm plans to hire 50 professionals by March 2022. "Our ESOPs program is our dynamic approach to attracting, rewarding, and retaining top talent. The Hero Vired employee stocks will hit 20x valuation in three years, and as we prepare for our IPO in the next 5-6 years, their valuation will rise further," said Akshay Munjal, founder, and CEO, Hero Vired.