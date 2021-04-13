New Delhi: Munjal Family’s Hero Group on Tuesday forayed into the ed-tech space with a new venture called ‘Hero Vired’. Akshay Munjal, who is already heading BML Munjal University, will lead the new venture in the higher education space. In an interview, Munjal said the new venture will offer an alternative to colleges as a hybrid university and focus on employability. He said the new venture is a separate entity and will focus on deep skills and deep tech, including financial technology, game design, machine learning, artificial intelligence, design and entrepreneurial thinking, and has partnered with top global brands like Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Edited excerpts:

What prompted you to enter ed-tech space now?

If you look at education globally, everything is moving online or to a hybrid model. Before launching Hero Vired, we looked at the gaps, did research for two year, spoke to companies of what they are requiring now, what skills gaps they are seeing in next five years and which institutes in the world are best in contents to fill up those gaps. Then we partnered with the likes of MIT, singularity university etc. MIT has created a lot of content globally… and we wish to offer cutting edge programs in deep skills. We, in India, are in a unique paradox -- lakhs of graduates are not getting jobs but industry says there is a dearth of talent, and government says we wish to double the gross enrolment ratio. If you look at the tier three/four colleges, students are spending few lakhs each for their courses, but are not meaningfully employed.

Here we are set to provide an alternative in partnership with the likes of MIT for content, and best faculties from top institutions globally and teach via a hybrid model. Other than students, we can also look at executives, who are stuck in their career. The sweet spot of course is where there is demand, will continue to have demand in future, and industry is ready to pay a premium. So, our starting point is employability.

We have few companies already in this space, how is ‘Hero Vired’ going to differentiate itself?

No one is providing an alternative to a college. Some of the companies you named are either in competitive exam, coaching or short term -- three-to-nine-month skills enhancement space. We are going beyond this and offering an alternative of tier three, tier four college. That’s a big market. The country has enough talent, but what happens to those who don’t go to top institution like IIT or IIM and other similar quality colleges because of tough competition. This is where we come in -- there is a need to cater to those top-quality students.

We shall measure learning outcome of our students’ week-on-week, what skills you picked up and what industry is paying for this and how your salary will move up the chart – all will be measured. This is what we have worked on for last two years – develop a tech platform, partnered with the best, get best faculty. Interestingly, the new education policy is allowing online education, credit banking, and while everyone is talking about online now, the future is hybrid learning.

So, will you offer full-fledged degrees also?

MIT has a concept of micro-masters, and they have been developing them for almost 20 years doing this. We shall be giving those micro-masters and credits will come from MIT and if you are planning to go abroad let say to MIT, then it will transfer to your masters or doctoral program. A students can also bank his credits in India also. The difference in existing options and ours will be visible. In self-pace learning the completion rate in 5%, and what we shall ensure is bring in faculties, mentors for live interactions and teaching, and customise the context as per domestic needs. So, there will be regular assessment and feedback on learning outcome, and progress.

But in the micro-master's ecosystem delivered through online or blended mode, the issue is about quality, the issue is lack of peer learning, and there is a crowding of candidates in courses, leading to very little handholding.

We are not looking at tens of thousands of students. In a year, we are just looking at 1,500 candidates for the whole venture. The Munjal family is funding it, and I do not have pressure to reach X-number and Y-valuation. We shall have small batches and personalised learning. Almost 30% of our university students get scholarship, almost free education. Same family philosophy here too though the university and the ed-tech venture are two separate entities. No deserving students will be denied admission due to financial factors. We are also tying up with loan providers to offers loans at a subsidized cost.

