Hershey India signs actor Disha Patani to endorse its plant-based drink1 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 01:30 PM IST
Disha Patani will join actor John Abraham who has been associated with the brand for over seven years.
Disha Patani will join actor John Abraham who has been associated with the brand for over seven years.
Hershey India Pvt Ltd., a part of American chocolate and snack manufacturing firm The Hershey Company, has announced Bollywood actor Disha Patani as an ambassador for its plant-based drink brand Sofit. The company said the alliance will strengthen the brand’s message of ‘Fit is Fab’.