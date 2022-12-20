Hershey India Pvt Ltd., a part of American chocolate and snack manufacturing firm The Hershey Company, has announced Bollywood actor Disha Patani as an ambassador for its plant-based drink brand Sofit. The company said the alliance will strengthen the brand’s message of ‘Fit is Fab’.

Patani will join actor John Abraham who has been associated with the brand for over seven years. Together, the company said, they endorse healthy living and their shared values towards health and fitness resonate with the brand’s core message.

The actors will also be seen in a television commercial. Geetika Mehta, managing director, Hershey India said: “It is a brand of strategic importance for us. With consumers becoming increasingly health conscious and moving towards mindful eating, Patani is an ideal fit for it. She is an epitome of fitness and complements the brand. We are happy to have her on board."

Patani said, “I am excited to be partnering with them. The brand personifies the attributes of a healthy and active lifestyle, and this aspect makes it an apt choice for fitness enthusiasts. I strongly believe that when you’re fit from the inside, you feel fab on the outside and this does exactly that."

John Abraham added, “I am delighted to welcome Disha to this family. My affinity towards the brand is inspired by our common belief in health and fitness. As advocates for healthy living, I hope Disha and I continue to inspire consumers to lead a healthier lifestyle through our association with them."

Advertising spends in India are projected to grow at 15.2% in 2023 and 15.7% in 2024, the highest for any market in the world. In 2022, Indian advertising will grow at 16%, said a report by Dentsu titled ‘Global Ad Spend Forecasts.’ Ad spend growth rate for China in 2023 is forecast at 4.0% and 5.4% the following year. Around the world, ad spends will likely grow at about 8.7% in 2022, it said.

The Indian advertising market will hit $11.1 billion in 2022, led primarily by digital advertising which will grow 31.6% and television ads which are expected to increase at 14.5%.