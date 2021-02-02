Hershey's India MD Herjit Bhalla gets APAC role

NEW DELHI : Chocolate maker The Hershey Company on Tuesday announced the appointment of the company’s current India managing director Herjit Bhalla as vice president, India and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa (AEMEA), effective January.

Bhalla was appointed managing director for the India market in 2018. He has spent several years working across the consumer-packaged goods industry including Hindustan Unilever Ltd., apart from a stint at German retailer Metro Cash & Carry’s India business. The company did not name an immediate successor to Bhalla.

Over the last few years, the packaged foods company has stepped up launches in India with Hershey’s Kisses introduced in the market in 2018. It now sells syrups, spreads, flavoured milk and chocolates in India. “Over the course of his tenure as MD for the India business, Bhalla has successfully led the company’s transformation agenda and developed a strong, multi-category play with leading share positions across chocolate syrups, chocolate spreads, milkshake, soya milk and lollipops," the company said in a statement.

The Hershey Company competes with Mondelez, Nestle and Ferrero in India’s confectionery and chocolates market.

The company first entered India through a joint venture with Godrej Industries in 2007; the two subsequently called off their partnership in 2012 with The Hershey Company taking full control of its India business.

