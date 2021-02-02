Hershey's India MD Herjit Bhalla gets APAC role

Over the last few years, the packaged foods company has stepped up launches in India with Hershey’s Kisses introduced in the market in 2018. It now sells syrups, spreads, flavoured milk and chocolates in India. “Over the course of his tenure as MD for the India business, Bhalla has successfully led the company’s transformation agenda and developed a strong, multi-category play with leading share positions across chocolate syrups, chocolate spreads, milkshake, soya milk and lollipops," the company said in a statement.