Hertz agrees to buy 65,000 electric vehicles from Polestar

In October, Hertz placed a 100,000-vehicle order from electric-car pioneer Tesla. At the time, Hertz said the order would increase its mix of electric cars to 20% of its overall fleet. Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk later cast doubt on the deal, writing on Twitter that a contract had yet to be signed. Hertz, in response to Mr. Musk’s tweet, reaffirmed the order had been placed, stating that some deliveries of Tesla Model 3s already had begun.