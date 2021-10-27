Hertz links up with Uber to offer 50,000 Tesla rentals

The rental-car firm plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq in the fourth quarter of this year, under its previous ticker symbol, HTZ. The listing will mark a comeback for Hertz, whose bookings collapsed as Covid-19 began to rapidly spread in the U.S. in the spring of 2020. At the time, the 103-year-old company was laden with debt after years of aggressive borrowing, leading it to file for bankruptcy in May that year.

