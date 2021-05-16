Amid concerns over Covid-19 vaccine shortage, Ahmedabad-based Hester Biosciences on Sunday announced that it has tied up with the Gujarat government to explore production of COVID-19 vaccine through technology transfer from Bharat Biotech. The company also said it has already initiated the discussions with Bharat Biotech.

Rajiv Gandhi, Hester Biosciences CEO and MD, said in a statement, "A triparty consortium has been formed with the Government of Gujarat as the lead partner, to explore the prospects of manufacturing the Covid vaccine through technology from Bharat Biotech."

The discussions are currently ongoing with Bharat Biotech towards reviewing the infrastructure at Hester, the technology adaption process and the regulatory compliances, he added.

Based on the outcome of the review, the next course of action will be determined, Gandhi noted.

On Saturday, the Department of Biotechnology, confirmed the Gujarat government, along with Hester Biosciences and OmniBRx, has firmed up its discussions with Bharat Biotech to produce 20 million doses per month.

"Further, Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, Department of Science and Technology Govt of Gujarat along with Hester Biosciences and OmniBRx has also firmed up its discussions with Bharat Biotech to scale up the COVAXIN technology and to produce minimum 20 million doses per month. Technology transfer agreements have been finalised with all manufacturers," the DBT said in a statement.

The Centre, earlier this week, stated that Bharat Biotech is ready to share its technology with other manufacturers to increase the production of vaccine amid the complain of

Dr. VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog, had said, "People say that Covaxin be given to other companies for manufacturing. I am happy to say that Covaxin manufacturing company (Bharat Biotech) has welcomed this when we discussed it with them. Under this vaccine live virus is inactivated & this is done only in BSL3 labs."

"Not every company has this. We give an open invitation to companies who want to do this. Companies that want to manufacture Covaxin, should do it together. Govt will assist so that capacity is increased," he said.

On Saturday, Paul further added, the plan is to ramp up the production of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in coming months. Currently, 1.5 crore doses are being produced every month and the intent is to increase the production to 10 crore doses monthly.

Only three vaccines have so far been approved to be sold in India -- Covaxin, Covishield and Sputnik V.

