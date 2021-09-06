Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Hetero gets DCGI nod for generic of covid drug Tocilizumab

Hetero gets DCGI nod for generic of covid drug Tocilizumab

Premium
Tocilizumab is part of the Indian government's covid-19 treatment protocol, though as an off-label drug.. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint 
1 min read . 01:43 PM IST Neetu Chandra Sharma

  • Hetero’s Tocira will be marketed by its associate company Hetero Healthcare in India with the support of its strong distribution network across the country

NEW DELHI : Pharmaceutical firm Hetero on Monday said the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its generic version of Tocilizumab for the treatment of covid-19 in hospitalized adults.

Pharmaceutical firm Hetero on Monday said the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its generic version of Tocilizumab for the treatment of covid-19 in hospitalized adults.

This authorization will enable medical practitioners in India to use the drug for patients who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, non- invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), the company said in a statement.

This authorization will enable medical practitioners in India to use the drug for patients who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, non- invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), the company said in a statement.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Hetero’s Tocira will be marketed by its associate company Hetero Healthcare in India with the support of its strong distribution network across the country. Its biologics arm Hetero Biopharma will be manufacturing the drug at its dedicated biologics facility, based at Jadcherla in Hyderabad, India.

Hetero’s Tocilizumab 400mg/20ml is the biosimilar version of Roche’s Actemra/RoActemra and will be available from September end.

Tocilizumab is part of the Indian government's covid-19 treatment protocol, though as an off-label drug. 

“We are pleased with the approval of Hetero’s Tocilizumab (Tocira) in India. This demonstrates our technical capabilities and commitment to bringing important therapeutics relevant to COVID care. This approval is extremely crucial for supply security in India considering a global shortage of Tocilizumab. We will be working closely with the Government to ensure equitable distribution," Dr. B. Partha Saradhi Reddy, Chairman, Hetero Group said.

 

 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Children’s literacy losses mount as schools stay shut

Premium

5 Indian pharma companies riding the vaccination wave

Premium

Sensex, Nifty open at fresh record high; L&T and Relian ...

Premium

Will health insurance riders matter in a post-covid world?

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!