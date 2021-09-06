Hetero gets DCGI nod for generic of covid drug Tocilizumab

“We are pleased with the approval of Hetero’s Tocilizumab (Tocira) in India. This demonstrates our technical capabilities and commitment to bringing important therapeutics relevant to COVID care. This approval is extremely crucial for supply security in India considering a global shortage of Tocilizumab. We will be working closely with the Government to ensure equitable distribution," Dr. B. Partha Saradhi Reddy, Chairman, Hetero Group said.