BENGALURU : Software-as-a-service startup, Hevo Data , on Friday said that it has raised $30 million in a Series B round led by Sequoia Capital India.

The round also saw participation from Qualgro, Lachy Groom, Chiratae Ventures, and several marquee angel investors.

According to the company, it will use the funds raised to scale sales and marketing efforts, double the focus on building new products, as well as to build teams in the US and Europe.

Four-year old startup Hevo provides an automated self-serve platform that loads data in a fast and reliable manner from any source into popular cloud data-warehouses such as Snowflake, Google BigQuery, Amazon Redshift, and others.

Hevo helps companies combine data from multiple disparate sources and applications including sales customer relationship management (CRM), advertising channels, marketing tech, financial system software, and customer support products to enable companies to get up-to-date, analysis-ready data in their warehouse and build a 360-degree view of their business and customers.

“Our mission is to enable every company and every individual to unlock their true potential by leveraging data-driven decision-making. Traditionally, companies needed to build a large engineering team to solve this problem. Our no-code approach provides an easy-to-use solution which eliminates technical complexities, eliminating data silos within the companies", Manish Jethani, co-founder & chief executive officer (CEO), Hevo Data.

At present, Hevo supports over 100 pre-built integrations across databases, SaaS applications, cloud storage, software development kit (SDKs), and streaming services.

The startup currently has customers across over 40 countries in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions.

“Hevo Data is building foundational infrastructure to enable bi-directional mobility of data. The more mobile data becomes within organizations, the more useful it shall be. We are impressed by the product DNA of the company - the secret behind the widely loved product combines the duality of technical sophistication and consumer grade experience," said Tejeshwi Sharma, managing director, Sequoia India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics