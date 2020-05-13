Hewlett Packard Enterprise deploys cloud-enabled Covid-19 test labs, OPD centres

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) recently announced that it has deployed four COVID-19 test labs and four outpatient department (OPD) centres across the country to assist the central and state governments in their efforts to contain the novel coroanvirus outbreak.

These facilities have been established in order to provide additional authorized testing facilities and isolation beds to manage the increased demand across the country.

The HPE Covid-19 Test Labs and OPD Centers have been established across Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, and Dehradun.

"Donated as part of HPE's commitment to India announced last July, the HPE COVID-19 test labs are designed to enable quick and clean testing of individuals who suspect they may have contracted COVID-19, and will be based on the specifications provided by the Ministry of Science and Technology," according to a statement by HPE.

The test labs will be run and managed by the government agency concerned, including installing testing equipment, deploying paramedics and technicians, providing broadband connectivity, personal protective equipment (PPEs) and medical supplies, US-based company added.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to challenge local communities across the world, we are responding with initiatives to support the communities where we live and work. The deployment of HPE COVID-19 test labs and OPD centres will support the government's efforts to prevent, detect and respond to COVID-19," HPE Managing Director (India) Som Satsangi said.

HPE has deployed these Test Labs and OPD Centers in 40-feet refurbished negative air pressure containers equipped with biometrics, blood pressure apparatus, spirometer, serum analyzer, pulse oxymeter, glucometer, pulse reader, and ECG. All this equipment will be integrated with EMR (Electronic Medical Record) applications, and an online dashboard will be provided to monitor the related OPDs, the company said in a statement.

Moreover, suitable IT equipment will be provided, including workstations, headphones, thermal cameras, networking components, and UPS (uninterruptible power supply) systems, it added.

These OPD Centers will handle walk-in patients and will have provisions to house six patients for 24 to 48 hours for observation purposes. It will have negative air pressure doors to ensure isolation and also serve as a temporary housing for people with COVID-19 symptoms until they are either discharged or are sent to the applicable wards for treatment.

In case of any issues, the company said that the issue can be rectified remotely without the need of an on-site engineer. Along with that, the HPE Network Operations Centre (NOC), located at Chandigarh, will be able to detect and resolve problems, the statement said.





