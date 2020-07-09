Hewlett Packard Enterprise improves HPE GreenLake cloud services

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) recently announced further advancements to the company’s edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service strategy, through improved cloud services and an accelerated delivery experience for HPE GreenLake.

The new HPE GreenLake cloud services, which span container management, machine learning operations, VMs, storage, compute, data protection, and networking, help customers transform their applications and data.

“As we enter the next phase of the cloud market, customers require an approach that enables them to innovate and modernize all of their applications and workloads, including those at the edge and on premises," said Antonio Neri, President and CEO, Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

According to International Data Corporation, despite the growth and adoption of public clouds, 70% of applications remain outside of the public cloud. Due to several factors, including application entanglement, data gravity, security and compliance, and unpredictable costs, organizations have struggled to move the majority of the applications that run their businesses to public clouds. Forced to support two operating models, organizations face additional costs, complexity and inefficiency, limited agility and innovation, and the inability to capitalize on information everywhere.

To limit these challenges, HPE provides HPE GreenLake cloud services to customers in the environment of their choice – from edge to cloud – with a consistent operating model and with visibility and governance across all enterprise applications and data.

HPE offers cloud services for containers, machine learning operations, virtual machines, storage, compute, data protection and networking. All cloud services are accessible via a self-service point-and-click catalogue on HPE GreenLake Central, a platform where customers can learn about, price, and request a trial on each cloud service; spin up instances and clusters in a few clicks; and manage their multi-cloud estate from one place. They can all be deployed and run in the customers’ environment.

“HPE GreenLake gives us 100% uptime, and the predictable pricing model is already helping us cut costs," said Ed Hildreth, Manager of IT Distributed Systems, Mohawk Valley Health System. “Thanks to the cloud-like experience, when we needed to quickly activate additional features and resources in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were able to easily roll this out with no time delay."

Based on pre-integrated building blocks, the new HPE GreenLake cloud services are now available in small, medium, and large configurations, delivered to customers from order to run in as few as 14 days. Partners and customers benefit from pre-configured reference architectures and pricing to speed time to consuming cloud services.

HPE also unveiled HPE Ezmeral to help organizations transform their applications, data, and operations, from edge to cloud. HPE Ezmeral spans a complete portfolio, including container management, AI/ML and data analytics, cost control, IT automation and AI-driven operations and security, that enables organizations to increase agility and efficiency, unlock insights, and accelerate innovation. The HPE Ezmeral Container Platform and HPE Ezmeral ML Ops will be made available as HPE GreenLake cloud services to bring even greater speed and simplicity to containerized application development, and DevOps agility to the ML lifecycle.

HPE GreenLake is one of the fastest-growing businesses in HPE with over $4 billion in total contract value, more than 850 enterprise customers worldwide, and over 700 partners selling HPE GreenLake.

