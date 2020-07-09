Hewlett Packard Enterprise improves HPE GreenLake cloud services

According to International Data Corporation, despite the growth and adoption of public clouds, 70% of applications remain outside of the public cloud. Due to several factors, including application entanglement, data gravity, security and compliance, and unpredictable costs, organizations have struggled to move the majority of the applications that run their businesses to public clouds. Forced to support two operating models, organizations face additional costs, complexity and inefficiency, limited agility and innovation, and the inability to capitalize on information everywhere.