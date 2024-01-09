Hewlett Packard Enterprise is planning to buy Juniper Networks in a deal valuing the network gear maker at about USD 13 billion as per a Reuters report. A deal between the two companies could be announced as early as this week, the report added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of Hewlett Packard fell 7.7 per cent, while Juniper jumped 21% in extended trading.

The deal would help bolster the nearly 100-year-old technology company's artificial intelligence (AI) offerings, according to a WSJ report earlier in the day.

Hewlett Packard declined to comment on the WSJ report, while Juniper Networks did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last year, server maker HPE said it was rolling out a cloud computing service designed to power AI systems similar to ChatGPT.

Juniper's high-performance network and service offerings include routing, switching, Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi), network security, AI-enabled enterprise networking operations (AIOps), and software-defined networking (SDN) technologies.

Livemint last year reported that HPE India has the highest number of employees outside the US, accounting for more than 25% of the total company headcount. India is a large and growing economy, and we are excited about the government's efforts to modernize infrastructure. With everything being digitized, technology will continue to play a significant role.

(With Inputs from Reuters)

