Hewlett Packard Enterprise surprises with positive outlook

Chief Executive Officer Antonio Neri has spent more than two years trying to rekindle growth at the once-storied maker of complex computer systems. The coronavirus pandemic and resulting recession have largely sidelined those plans. For HPE, Dell Technologies Inc. and others, selling servers, networking gear and storage hardware is a cyclical business. Companies replenish their data centers with fresh equipment in good times and hold off during moments of uncertainty or economic crisis. Neri has tried to reduce HPE’s costs to get through this period, announcing in May a goal of at least $1 billion in gross savings by the end of fiscal 2022 through job cuts and other measures.