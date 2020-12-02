Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Leave Silicon Valley for Texas

Hewlett Packard Enterprises follows a handful of other companies exiting at least in part from the San Francisco Bay Area. Newly public data-mining provider Palantir Technologies Inc. moved to Denver from Palo Alto earlier this year, while besieged e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. is relocating to Washington from San Francisco. Charles Schwab Corp. said last year its headquarters will shift from San Francisco to Westlake, Texas. Many individuals, encouraged by laissez-faire work-from-home rules and put off by the cost of living in California, are also on the move.