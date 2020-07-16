Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) introduced HPE Ezmeral, a new brand and software portfolio designed to help enterprises accelerate digital transformation across their organization, from edge to cloud. HPE Ezmeral ranges from a portfolio including container orchestration and management, AI/ML and data analytics to cost control, IT automation and AI-driven operations, and security.

The HPE Ezmeral portfolio plays an essential role in HPE’s edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service strategy. HPE also introduced new HPE GreenLake cloud services, which provide a lower cost cloud experience everywhere. As part of this news, HPE announced that HPE Ezmeral Container Platform and HPE Ezmeral ML Ops will be made available as cloud services through HPE GreenLake to bring better speed and simplicity to containerized application development, and DevOps agility to the ML lifecycle.

HPE Ezmeral Container Platform software provides the flexibility to deploy and manage containerized applications at scale on any infrastructure – in enterprise data centers, colocation facilities, multiple public clouds, and at the edge. Customers can run cloud-native or non-

cloud-native applications in containers without costly refactoring, manage multiple Kubernetes clusters with a unified control plane, and leverage a high-performance distributed file system for persistent data and stateful applications through HPE’s proven innovations such as HPE Ezmeral

HPE Ezmeral Container Platform will also be delivered as a cloud service through HPE GreenLake. HPE Ezmeral ML Ops software leverages containerization to streamline the entire machine learning model lifecycle across on-premises, public cloud, hybrid cloud, and edge environments. The solution introduces a DevOps-like process to standardize machine learning workflows and accelerate AI deployments from months to days. Customers benefit by operationalizing AI / ML data science projects faster, eliminating data silos, seamlessly scaling from pilot to production, and avoiding the costs and risks of moving data. HPE Ezmeral ML Ops will also now be available through HPE GreenLake.

“The HPE Ezmeral software portfolio fuels data-driven digital transformation in the enterprise by modernizing applications, unlocking insights, and automating operations," said Kumar Sreekanti, CTO and Head of Software for Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “Our software uniquely

enables customers to eliminate lock-in and costly legacy licensing models, helping them to accelerate innovation and reduce costs, while ensuring enterprise-grade security. With over 8,300 software engineers in HPE continually innovating across our edge to cloud portfolio and signature customer wins in every vertical, HPE Ezmeral software and HPE GreenLake cloud services will disrupt the industry by delivering an open, flexible, cloud experience everywhere."

“The effective use of data is a cornerstone for any government to unlock its full potential," said Dr. Abdulla Al Kendi, Acting Executive Director of Technology and Policies, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority.

“For this reason, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA) has formed a strong partnership with HPE on a number of digitization and advanced data initiatives. The recent COVID-19 crisis has ushered in a new chapter to our collaboration with HPE. Using HPE Ezmeral ML Ops, ADDA is deploying leading-edge data science and AI/ML instrumentation to develop intelligent policies aimed at recovery and containment, preparedness and disease management and economic growth and revitalization. We’re pleased with the performance of the HPE Ezmeral ML Ops software so far and are very supportive of the steps HPE is taking to deliver MLOps software through HPE GreenLake."

“AI/ML is the catalyst to any innovative, scalable and resilient business in today’s world," said Dr. Mats Nordlund, board member of AI.se, and director of Research and Innovation at Zenuity. “AI innovation of Sweden (AI.se) works with our 70+ partners with an aim to strengthen the

competitiveness of Swedish industry and welfare. We are proud to partner with HPE in their development journey for the new GreenLake ML Ops cloud services. As we strive to accelerate applied AI research though collaboration and cross industry sharing, we are excited to work with HPE in bringing innovation to the area of data factories and ML model development at-scale. AI.se is excited to work with HPE experts to test, learn and innovate on their new HPE Ezmeral ML Ops offering.

A key component of the HPE Ezmeral Container Platform is an HPE-contributed open source project, KubeDirector, which provides the ability to run non-cloud-native monolithic applications (i.e., complex, stateful, scale-out application clusters requiring persistent storage) on Kubernetes.

