“For this reason, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA) has formed a strong partnership with HPE on a number of digitization and advanced data initiatives. The recent COVID-19 crisis has ushered in a new chapter to our collaboration with HPE. Using HPE Ezmeral ML Ops, ADDA is deploying leading-edge data science and AI/ML instrumentation to develop intelligent policies aimed at recovery and containment, preparedness and disease management and economic growth and revitalization. We’re pleased with the performance of the HPE Ezmeral ML Ops software so far and are very supportive of the steps HPE is taking to deliver MLOps software through HPE GreenLake."