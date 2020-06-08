Hexaware delisting: Analysts expect 30-40% upside in actual offer price

Based on past delistings, including IT services stocks like Polaris and Patni, on an average, a successful delisting has been at a premium of 35-40% to the pre-announcement price. “If one were to extrapolate similar trends for Hexaware, the exit price could be in the range of ₹350-365 per share," said Morgan Stanley. It added that if the delisting attempt is unsuccessful, share price of Hexaware could potentially revert to pre-announcement levels.