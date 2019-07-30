Hexaware founder Atul Nishar launches Azent Overseas Education

Mumbai: Atul Nishar, founder of software services firm Hexaware Technologies, has launched an education technology startup Azent Overseas Education, with his daughter Priyanka Nishar, to provide online and offline counselling for overseas education.

The education advisory firm, Nishar said, is being launched with an initial capital outlay of ₹250 crore that will be used over three years. Presently, the company has centres in Mumbai, Thane, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru.

“Azent is structured as a public limited company. This is one of a kind as distinguished from the proprietary and partnership model that is prevalent in the advisory industry. We have planned an investment of ₹250 crore in cutting edge technologies, building of products and offerings, acquisition and centre infrastructure," Atul Nishar, co-founder and chairman of Azent Overseas Education, said on Tuesday.

The company looks to offer guidance to students in selecting the right course and university in US, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Ireland and Singapore. The counseling service that would also help students with their applications, visas and pre-departure processes, would run through Azent’s physical and online counseling centres. The company would also offer experience centres that use virtual reality (VR) to give campus tours and chatbots that answer admission-related queries.

“While there would be various packages priced according to the services offered, it could cost students a minimum of ₹22,500 to avail counselling on our platform," said Priyanka Nishar, co-founder of Azent Overseas Education.

“Our students can access over 1,200 universities across the world. We match students to the best possible universities where they will excel in their programs. Our comprehensive list of scholarships will guide students and further their possibilities," she added.

The company will further expand its offerings at a later stage through acquisition of technology-driven startups that offer education support to students, said Atul Nishar.