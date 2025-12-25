BENGALURU: Hexaware Technologies Ltd has moved a US court to dismiss a patent infringement lawsuit that seeks more than $500 million in damages—an amount that could materially affect the Indian IT firm’s financials—arguing that the inventions it is accused of infringing are not patentable under US law.
Hexaware moves court to dismiss $500 million US patent suit by Natsoft
SummaryCarlyle-backed Hexaware has argued that the inventions it is accused of infringing, as claimed by Natsoft, are not patentable under US law.
