HFCL inks distribution pact with Ingram Micro

NEW DELHI: HCFL on Tuesday signed a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro India Pvt. Ltd. for its 'IO' line of products.

HFCL's product portfolio includes WiFi 5 and WiFi 6 access points, point-to-point and point-to-multi point unlicensed band radios, L2 and L3 switches and specialised antennas which are designed, developed and manufactured in India keeping in view the global specifications.

Ingram Micro is known for supporting and enhancing the reach of technology solutions for maximising adoption and consumption. It has an established network of more than 20,000 partners, 30 offices and 2,000 associates across the country.

“We are delighted to embark on the journey of our distribution network expansion with Ingram Micro India Private Limited, which has a stronghold in channel distribution in India and SAARC countries. The strategic goals of Ingram also align with ours, hence building the potential for greater synergies," said Mahendra Nahata, managing director, HFCL.

HCFL is among the largest suppliers of telecom equipment to telecom service providers, internet service providers and public sector units.

“We are pleased to associate with HFCL as it is one of the fastest-growing Indian telecom companies. HFCL offers flexible, customised and reliable Make in India access solutions," said Navneet Singh Bindra, vice president and chief country executive, Ingram Micro.

