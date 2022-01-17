HFCL Ltd today reported a consolidated net profit of ₹81 crore for the December quarter, down 5% over a year ago. It was ₹85.11 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's consolidated revenue stood at ₹1,215 crore, as compared to ₹1,277 crore in the third quarter of last year, a fall of 5%

HFCL's EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) slipped marginally to ₹174 crore, while margins stood at 14.32% for the period under review.

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Mahendra Nahata, HFCL MD said, “Although the demand in the economy is coming back gradually, we had a strong quarter with growth in revenues. The margins during the quarter got slightly impacted followed by increased logistic costs and increase in fiber and semi-conductor prices."

"In order to expand capacities and build network solution capabilities to tap the upcoming opportunities in Telecom and Defence sectors, the Company has raised ₹600 crore via QIP and I am thankful to all the investors for their overwhelming support and faith posed in HFCL’s long term growth strategy. We are also well on track to shift our revenue mix from more of EPC to more of products and looking for significant growth in coming years. The Company is also constantly working on expanding its global market access and appointed global leaders in US and Europe to boost its OFC and Telecommunication product sales," he added.

HFCL said it has raised ₹600 crore via QIP with overwhelming response from the investors.

On Monday, HFCL shares rose 4.52% to settle at ₹96 apiece on NSE.

