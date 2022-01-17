HFCL net profit, revenue fall in December quarter

"In order to expand capacities and build network solution capabilities to tap the upcoming opportunities in Telecom and Defence sectors, the Company has raised ₹600 crore via QIP and I am thankful to all the investors for their overwhelming support and faith posed in HFCL’s long term growth strategy. We are also well on track to shift our revenue mix from more of EPC to more of products and looking for significant growth in coming years. The Company is also constantly working on expanding its global market access and appointed global leaders in US and Europe to boost its OFC and Telecommunication product sales," he added.