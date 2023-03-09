HFCL has partnered with Microsoft to create converged private 5G solutions of IoT, Cloud, Edge Computing, AI and Analytics to transform industry verticals that include manufacturing, retail and warehouse, mining, education, defence, railways, among others, as informed by an official release.

"The best practices and the lessons learnt will act as a playbook to deploy Private 5G solutions for manufacturing and other industry verticals embarking on a similar digital transformation journey," Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director at HFCL, said.

As per the company, HFCL is deploying a private 5G enabled Industry 4.0 solution as a pilot program using Microsoft Azure public MEC and HFCL 5G Indoor Small Cell, at its Optical Fiber manufacturing plant in Hyderabad.

“HFCL can now leverage Azure compute, storage, networking, and AI capabilities for a comprehensive portfolio of private 5G use-cases across industry verticals," Samik Roy, Executive Director, Corporate, Medium, Small Business, Microsoft India, said.

The company reported that GSA notes that 41% of private networks being deployed by enterprises are private 5G networks that enable deployment of high-performing infrastructure like robotics, drones, sensor-based and AI-based automation.