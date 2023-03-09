Home / Companies / News /  HFCL partners with Microsoft to bet a big on Private 5G
Back

HFCL has partnered with Microsoft to create converged private 5G solutions of IoT, Cloud, Edge Computing, AI and Analytics to transform industry verticals that include manufacturing, retail and warehouse, mining, education, defence, railways, among others, as informed by an official release.

"The best practices and the lessons learnt will act as a playbook to deploy Private 5G solutions for manufacturing and other industry verticals embarking on a similar digital transformation journey," Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director at HFCL, said.

As per the company, HFCL is deploying a private 5G enabled Industry 4.0 solution as a pilot program using Microsoft Azure public MEC and HFCL 5G Indoor Small Cell, at its Optical Fiber manufacturing plant in Hyderabad.

“HFCL can now leverage Azure compute, storage, networking, and AI capabilities for a comprehensive portfolio of private 5G use-cases across industry verticals," Samik Roy, Executive Director, Corporate, Medium, Small Business, Microsoft India, said.

The company reported that GSA notes that 41% of private networks being deployed by enterprises are private 5G networks that enable deployment of high-performing infrastructure like robotics, drones, sensor-based and AI-based automation.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout