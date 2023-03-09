HFCL partners with Microsoft to bet a big on Private 5G1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 01:56 PM IST
- HFCL is deploying an industry 4.0 Private 5G solution at its optical fibre manufacturing plant at Hyderabad
HFCL has partnered with Microsoft to create converged private 5G solutions of IoT, Cloud, Edge Computing, AI and Analytics to transform industry verticals that include manufacturing, retail and warehouse, mining, education, defence, railways, among others, as informed by an official release.
