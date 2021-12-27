HFCL recognized as ‘Trusted Source’ by NSCS

With this approval, the company has become the ‘Trusted Source’ for all Indian telecom service providers (TSPs) for sourcing their telecom active network products and infrastructure.

The government had launched the Trusted Telecom Portal in June under the cyber wing of the NSCS to bring enhanced supervision and effective control over nationwide telecom networks. The development of the portal has come following the government’s efforts to ensure security of telecom networks, especially with fifth generation (5G) service on the anvil.

To address the unending problem of increasing cyberattacks, intelligence gathering, which comes, laced with the growth in data consumption, the government had announced directives which mandated Indian TSPs to connect their networks only on those new devices designated as ‘Trusted Products’ from ‘Trusted Sources’.

“Our inclusion in the select list as one of the trusted sources is a distinguished achievement and reinforces our commitment to delivering Make in India world-class products/solutions and contribute to further accelerating our Hon’ble PM’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat with greater zeal," said HFCL managing director Mahendra Nahata.

HFCL is working to expand its portfolio of telecom products and supply its next generation products not only to Indian TSPs but also to global telecom players.

Over the last few years, HFCL has emerged as an original equipment manufacturer of various wireless products including Wi-Fi, Point-to-point Radios in various frequency bands, L2 and L3 switches. These “Made in India" products have already been deployed in India and number of countries abroad.

