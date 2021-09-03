The board of HFCL Limited has approved the proposal to raise funds to the tune of ₹750 crore during its meeting on Friday. In a regulatory filing, the company said that the fundraising proposal will now be tabled during the upcoming annual general meeting for shareholders' approval.

HFCL said that it will raise the amount, “by way of private placement or preferential issue or public issue or rights issue or qualified institutional placement or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof, including by way of issue of equity shares/ preference shares/ bonds/ debentures/ non-convertible debt instruments/ warrants/ any other securities, subject to approval from the shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting and other regulatory/ governmental authorities, as may be required."

The AGM will be held on September 30, 2021, through video conferencing or other audio visual means. The cut-off date for determining the eligibility to vote by electronic means is September 23, 2021.

Remote e-voting will begin at 9 AM on September 27 and end at 5 PM on September 29.

The HFCL board has constituted a fund raising committee, chaired by Managing Director Mahendra Nahata as its chairman. The two remaining seats on the panel will be occupied by non-executive directors Bharat Pal Singh and Arvind Kharabanda. The committee has become functional with effect from September 3.

The company has also re-constituted the nomination, remuneration and compensation committee of its board, with non-executive independent director Surendra Singh Sirohi as its helm. Singh and Kharabanda have been appointed as members of this committee as well.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.