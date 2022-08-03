HFCs to witness improvement in growth and profitability in FY23: ICRA

“The decline in the GNPAs to 3.1% as of March 31, 2022, was in line with ICRA’s estimate 3.0-3.3%. The increased recovery efforts by the HFCs along with the actions taken under the SARFAESI Act, helped the industry witness an increase in collections. In addition, the overall improvement in the economic activities led to customers coming back to clear their dues. The industry reported a decline in the GNPAs by around 20 bps in Q4 FY2022, primarily driven by the decline of around 40 bps in the home loan (HL) segment. The loan against property (LAP) segment also saw some recovery, but the construction finance (CF) segment continued to witness an increase in GNPAs," added Sachdeva.