Bengaluru: The Hinduja Group’s business process management entity, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd ( HGS ) said on Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to divest its healthcare services business to funds affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA), one of the largest private alternative investment firms in Asia.

The transaction based on the enterprise value of $1.2 billion, is expected to complete within 90 days, subject to shareholder and other regulatory approvals.

HGS’s healthcare services business supports payers, providers, laboratories, durable medical equipment firms and pharmaceutical companies with solutions that augment clients’ healthcare teams to deliver better patient, member, business and financial outcomes.

The healthcare services vertical has over 20,000 employees across four geographies – India, the Philippines, the US and Jamaica – and recorded revenues of approximately $400 million in FY21. Post completion of the transaction, HGS will transfer all client contracts, employees, and assets, including infrastructure related to the healthcare services business.

“Our healthcare services business has steadily grown over the years. We reached a stage where we could recommend the promoter to divest stake in this business to unlock value for all HGS stakeholders. We will use the generated funds to strategically invest for the future growth of the organization. We see a long-term value and benefit to HGS in doing so. HGS will continue to focus on aggressively expanding its CES and digital businesses in line with our goal to transform itself into a digitally-enabled customer experience (CX) company," said Partha DeSarkar, global CEO, HGS.

HGS will focus on strengthening its consumer engagement solutions (CES), HGS Digital, and HRO/ payroll businesses that support several top global brands across its nine verticals. Services to healthcare clients delivered by the HGS Digital and HRO/ Payroll businesses will continue to be part of HGS’ portfolio.

“We have been investing in the technology services sector for more than two decades and have long-admired HGS as a leading specialist Healthcare Services provider…This will be our seventh investment in the sector and third in Healthcare Technology Services following previous investments in CitiusTech and AGS Healthcare, and we continue to be excited about the digital transformation opportunity in the space," said Jimmy Mahtani, managing director, BPEA.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.