HGS to divest its healthcare services biz to Baring PE Asia for $1.2 billion

“Our healthcare services business has steadily grown over the years. We reached a stage where we could recommend the promoter to divest stake in this business to unlock value for all HGS stakeholders. We will use the generated funds to strategically invest for the future growth of the organization. We see a long-term value and benefit to HGS in doing so. HGS will continue to focus on aggressively expanding its CES and digital businesses in line with our goal to transform itself into a digitally-enabled customer experience (CX) company," said Partha DeSarkar, global CEO, HGS.