HGS to hire 250 remote employees in Montreal, Quebec City

BENGALURU: Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) on Wednesday said it is looking to hire up to 250 remote customer service representatives in Quebec to boost growth of its Canadian entity. HGS will offer local expertise to Quebec companies who want to stand out for customer service, a key focus for HGS.

HGS has had customer service representatives in Canada working from home for over 10 years now, using a platform developed exclusively for the needs of their main business clients.

In addition to the 250 frontline workers, HGS is looking to fill management positions, including a new human resources manager, who will be responsible for managing and coordinating employees for the continual growth of the company in Quebec.

"We are delighted to be able to offer this option for the first time in Quebec and are excited to have these new talented individuals join our North American team. I know the importance of local talent. Hearing a familiar voice on the other end of the phone makes a world of difference to the customer. The application process for these new positions is completely virtual (an undeniable advantage in pandemic times), from the beginning to the very last interview," said Steven Belham, director of Client Services for HGS.

Besides the benefits of working from home, these HGS employees will be considered full-time, permanent employees, rather than independent subcontractors, as they would receive competitive salaries and benefits, including health, vision and dental insurance, as well as paid training, bonus, and incentive opportunities.

