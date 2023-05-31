Home/ Companies / News/  HCs shouldn’t hear insolvency cases, argues Go First RP
Back

HCs shouldn’t hear insolvency cases, argues Go First RP

 1 min read Priyanka Gawande 31 May 2023, 11:12 PM IST

The high court is hearing a batch of writ petitions filed by multiple lessors seeking the court’s intervention to direct the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to deregister the aircraft leased to Go First. The matter will be taken up by the high court on Thursday.

(PTI)Premium
(PTI)

MUMBAI : High courts should not entertain insolvency-related petitions, the resolution professional of Go First argued before the Delhi High court on Wednesday.

The high court is hearing a batch of writ petitions filed by multiple lessors seeking the court’s intervention to direct the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to deregister the aircraft leased to Go First. The matter will be taken up by the high court on Thursday.

On 10 May, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in its order admitted Go First under insolvency. Due to the imposition of the moratorium under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, the lessors do not have a legal position to take back possession of the aircraft leased to the cash-strapped airline, thereby leading to a dispute between the two.

However, according to lessors they are entitled to take possession of the aircraft from Go First and this has led to lessors writing to the DGCA to deregister the aircraft.

After NCLT order was passed, lessors then approached appeals court seeking relief. NCLAT, however, upheld the NCLT order allowing initiation of voluntary insolvency of Go First.

Ramji Srinivasan, senior counsel representing the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) of Go First, argued that if the lessors had opportunity to approach Supreme Court as directed by NCLAT then why did they knock on the doors of the high court.

Citing a previous Supreme Court order, the senior counsel argued that the top court has already clarified that IBC applications need to be entertained by the adjudicating authorities (NCLT and NCLAT) and not by the high courts.

“There is no doubt that IBC is clearly a special statute and a single guide for all issues pertaining to the issues of insolvency," the senior counsel said citing the top court’s order.

“As per the NCLT directions, I (speaking on behalf of IRP) have been asked to take care of the 7,000 employees and not retrench them," the senior counsel said.

Meanwhile, DGCA counsel informed court that it will submit before court all documents pertaining to lessors’ request for deregistering the aircraft.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Priyanka Gawande
Priyanka Gawande is a senior legal correspondent at Mint. She has worked as legal reporter for four years with both television and digital mediums. Based in Mumbai, she reports on disputes across sectors including banking, corporates and finance. This also includes insolvency and bankruptcy cases and intellectual property rights (IPR) litigation. Her focus also comprises tracking capital markets and disputes relating to securities law. Previously, Priyanka worked with Informist Media for 2.5 years covering major insolvency and bankruptcy cases and corporate developments. She started her career in journalism with Business Television India (BTVi) where she reported on primary markets, banking, finance and insurance companies.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 31 May 2023, 11:12 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout