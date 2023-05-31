HCs shouldn’t hear insolvency cases, argues Go First RP

HCs shouldn’t hear insolvency cases, argues Go First RP1 min read 31 May 2023, 11:12 PM IST
The high court is hearing a batch of writ petitions filed by multiple lessors seeking the court’s intervention to direct the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to deregister the aircraft leased to Go First. The matter will be taken up by the high court on Thursday.
MUMBAI : High courts should not entertain insolvency-related petitions, the resolution professional of Go First argued before the Delhi High court on Wednesday.
