High dropout rates put firms in a spot of bother3 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 01:11 AM IST
- About 35% of new recruits are dropping out just before joining, across sectors
Listen to this article
MUMBAI : Despite fewer job offers, 25-35% of candidates are dropping out just before joining, across most sectors, according to industry observers. While India Inc.’s hiring frenzy has ebbed and there is a slight dip in dropout rates from the 35-45% seen during peak hiring, the rates remain high as candidates have more than one offer, they added.