High-end hotels struggle

Some restaurants are pivoting and looking to build their own delivery infrastructure as people start to entertain at home. Sameer Seth, partner at Hunger Inc. Hospitality that runs The Bombay Canteen, O Pedro and Bombay Sweet Shop in Mumbai said having one’s own delivery platform is critical. “Not only does it allow us to own the relationship with the guests, but it also allows us to have greater control over the experience and thereby learn to tweak and improve it," he said.