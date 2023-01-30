High input costs play spoilsport for beverage manufacturers: Report

While covid-related uncertainty forced organic capex to the backburner in the previous two years, it is estimated to reach 7-9% of revenues in FY23. Some companies are focusing their expansion on greenfield facilities (grain-based distilleries) and improving backward integration capabilities (such as captive ENA production). Other companies in the agency’s set are also projected to spend on capacity enhancements to meet future supply needs. Despite the somewhat higher capex in FY23, which is partially debt-funded, healthy cash accruals are likely to keep debt levels flattish. This, in combination with strong accruals, is likely to support the industry’s debt coverage metrics.