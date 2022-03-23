High input prices play spoilsport for cement players: ICRA

Commenting on the 9M FY22 performance of the cement companies, Anupama Reddy, assistant vice president & sector head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA, said: “Despite the increase in the net sales realisations by 5%, the OPBIDTA/MT declined by 10% Y-o-Y in 9M FY22 to Rs. 1124/MT primarily due to increase in input prices - the raw material, power & fuel and freight expenses which are higher by 12%, 31% and 5% Y-o-Y respectively. For the full year, the continued elevated costs would push down the OPBIDTA/MT by 16-18% to Rs. 1030-1050/MT in FY22. The operating margins are expected to decline by 440-480 bps Y-o-Y in FY22 to around 19.8%-20.2%. While the leverage (TD/OPBIDTA) is improving from 1.5x in FY21 to 1.3x in FY22 due to decline in total debt on account of scheduled repayments, the DSCR is likely to witness moderation from 2.1x in FY21 to 1.8x in FY22."