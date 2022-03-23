High input prices play spoilsport for cement players: ICRA

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
For FY22, ICRA expects 18-20% volumetric growth to around 355 million MT which is expected to surpass pre-Covid levels by 6%, driven by continued strong rural housing demand and pick-up in infrastructure activity.
The all-India cement production registered a growth of 25% at 290 million MT in 10M FY22 compared to 10M FY21, a report by ICRA said.
It was higher by 4% when compared to pre-Covid levels of 10M FY20, the report added.
The demand picked up in December 2021-January 2022, higher by 14% Y-o-Y during the said period following a decline of 3% Y-o-Y in November 2021 due to unseasonal rains and festivities.
For the full year, FY22, ICRA expects 18-20% volumetric growth to around 355 million MT which is expected to surpass pre-Covid levels by 6%, driven by continued strong rural housing demand and pick-up in infrastructure activity.
Commenting on the 9M FY22 performance of the cement companies, Anupama Reddy, assistant vice president & sector head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA, said: “Despite the increase in the net sales realisations by 5%, the OPBIDTA/MT declined by 10% Y-o-Y in 9M FY22 to Rs. 1124/MT primarily due to increase in input prices - the raw material, power & fuel and freight expenses which are higher by 12%, 31% and 5% Y-o-Y respectively. For the full year, the continued elevated costs would push down the OPBIDTA/MT by 16-18% to Rs. 1030-1050/MT in FY22. The operating margins are expected to decline by 440-480 bps Y-o-Y in FY22 to around 19.8%-20.2%. While the leverage (TD/OPBIDTA) is improving from 1.5x in FY21 to 1.3x in FY22 due to decline in total debt on account of scheduled repayments, the DSCR is likely to witness moderation from 2.1x in FY21 to 1.8x in FY22."
