High margins in IT sector may not sustain for long

Indian software services companies’ better-than-expected gains in profitability in the September quarter contributed by cost-saving measures during the pandemic, and much of these benefits may fade away in the coming months, said analysts.

A Mint analysis of 18 information technology companies that have reported September quarter earnings showed that net sales improved 4.33% from a year earlier while adjusted net profit grew 7.63% with operating profit margin rising to 27.10. For the top-five IT companies, net sales improved 4.31%, while adjusted net profit grew 7.68% in July-September.

Only a small part of the earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin expansion reported by most companies in Q2 is sustainable, said Kawaljeet Saluja and Sathishkumar S., analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities. “Benefits of many of the costs saved such as travel, facilities costs, lower selling and marketing and deferral of wage revisions will fade over a period of time. Utilization rate can vary considerably and may not be a sustainable margin lever. Retention of some of the benefits will depend on the competitive environment and operational rigour," the analysts said in a 29 October note.

With several IT companies having reinstated wage hikes and promotion cycles, employee costs are also expected to rise, they said.

For instance, Infosys Ltd, which reported record deal wins in the September quarter, forecast a 2–3% revenue growth for FY21 at constant currency, indicating modest growth in the six months to 31 March. “A 23–24% Ebit margin band cannot be considered sustainable for now; this will have to be keenly monitored. Notwithstanding the higher variable payouts, the company delivered robust margin expansion in the quarter. We believe some of the margin tailwinds are not sustainable, and their benefits would wane out partially as travel comes back and the attrition and offshore ratio normalizes," analysts at Motilal Oswal said.

Elevated valuations of some of these companies are also weighing on sentiment. Steep valuations of some IT stocks, especially in tier-2 companies, may take the shine away from the sector, analysts said.

“Like large-cap companies, most of mid-tier IT companies are currently trading higher than historical average multiples considering the acceleration of growth over the next few years. Note that some quality mid-cap companies are trading on a par with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd given elevated growth trajectory, deal wins consistency, strong balance sheet with superior return ratios, healthy free cash flow generation and higher payout ratio. We have a positive stance on the sector," said Sanjeev Hota, head of research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

So far this year, the BSE IT index has gained nearly 35% against a decline of 4% of benchmark Sensex. Midcap firms such as Mastek, Mindtree and Mphasis have jumped 47-140% while TCS, Infosys and Wipro shares rallied 21-45% in 2020 so far.

Devang Mehta, head of equity advisory at Centrum Wealth Management, however, said that despite the elevated valuations, markets are willing to give them a thumbs-up on premium valuations as they are delivering growth. “Visibility in terms of revenues, margins and profitability look good for the next two to three years," he said.

