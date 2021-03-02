High marketing margins help trim OMCs’ debt by half

Prices of petrol and diesel were steady across the country for the second consecutive day on Monday. They last moved on Saturday when petrol price was hiked by 24 paise per litre and diesel by 15 paise in the national capital. The price of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹91.17 per litre while diesel is at ₹81.47. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs ₹97.57, while diesel is retailing at ₹88.60, data available on IOCL’s website showed.

