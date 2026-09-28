High sugar, salt or fat? Your packaged food may soon carry a ‘warning symbol’

The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) over its proposed timeline for implementation of front-of-package labelling on packaged foods.

Reserving its final order on the proposed labelling framework, a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran asked why does FSSAI want to waste so much time when the matter relates to the health issue of the citizens.

Advertisement

Front-of-package labelling (FoPL) is a nutritional information graphic on food packaging that can assist consumers in making an informed decision about food purchases and healthier dietary choices.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea of the public charitable trust '3S and Our Health Society' which sought directions to the Centre, states and Union territories to implement mandatory FoPL on packaged foods.

Inside FSSAI's plan According to PTI, the FSSAI proposed adopting a red hexagonal warning label for packaged food products high in nutrients of concern such as sugar, fat and salt and it would use a red hexagon against a white square-shaped background on the front of food packages.

It shifted from its two-phased proposal to a single-phase plan.

In an affidavit filed before the court on Wednesday, the FSSAI clarified that it proposes to adopt a single-phase approach for the implementation of Front-of-Pack Nutrition Labelling.

Advertisement

Under the proposed framework, a packaged food product could be required to carry a warning if even one of the specified nutrients (sugar, fat and salt) crosses the prescribed threshold.

This is different from the compliance affidavit filed last month, in which, the FSSAI had said, according to PTI, that Phase I will only cover products which are high in two or more of the specified nutrients and specified sweetened beverages, and Phase II will extend the label to products high in any one of these nutrients.

That plan was criticised by activists and health experts as being too lenient, prompting the Supreme Court of India to question the approach.

Warning labels will now be rolled out in a single phase, the FSSAI told the Supreme Court in a filing dated Wednesday, which is not public but was seen by Reuters.

Advertisement

"FSSAI proposes to adopt a single-phase approach... Furthermore, where only one nutrient of concern is present, the corresponding nutrient shall be indicated in the hexagon," the court filing said, as per Reuters, referring to the red warning symbol.

Proposed timeline Sharing timelines for the first time, the FSSAI told the Supreme Court that it would require approximately four months to issue and finalise the draft regulations, news agency PTI reported.

The FSSAI said that the draft amendment regulations would be published for 60 days to invite comments from stakeholders through domestic consultation and the WTO platform.

Further, FSSAI proposed a 365-day voluntary implementation period for food business operators after notification of the regulations. "There shall be voluntary implementation period of 365 days," FSSAI said.

Advertisement

India's food and drinks market is one of the fastest-growing for foreign players including Nestle, Unilever, Mondelez and Mars, whose food products compete in a thriving industry that includes big Indian firms.

Sweatner warning In a newly proposed measure, the FSSAI also said any food product, including beverages, containing artificial sweeteners should carry a warning statement — "CONTAIN NON CALORIC SWEETENER" — on the front of packs, instead of on the back panel as currently mandated.

Supreme Court raises doubts on FSSAI's plan The Supreme Court had earlier asked the FSSAI to come up with more clarifications on the planned labels of "nutrients of concern", fat, sugar and salt.

On Monday, the bench was quoted by PTI as saying, “We appreciate whatever you have done so far and we appreciate your initiative, but there is a lot which is required to be done to give meaningful effect to what we want to achieve and where we want to reach.”

Advertisement

“We are undertaking this entire exercise for the good of the nation and for the good of the citizens. We expect the authority to accept our order in its true spirit,” the bench said.

While reserving its order in the matter, the bench remarked, “Why voluntary compliance for a year? Why do you need so much time? Why do you want to start afresh with the exercise of hearing and calling for objections? You started in 2022 what did you do in the last four years.”

The counsel for FSSAI reportedly told the court that what was initiated in 2022 was Indian Nutrition Rating (INR) star-rating system in 2022 and the yardstick was completely different then.

Key objections: 1. Timeline: On September 10, the bench asked the FSSAI about the timeline for the implementation of the two phases.

Advertisement

"Assessment of consumer acceptability or giving the industry adequate time for reformulation cannot be reason enough for this uncertainty in time. Therefore, a reasonable, scientifically justified and clearly defined timeline or transitionary period which divides the two-phases must be indicated, for the approach of the FSSAI to be a workable one," it said.

2. How will it identify: The bench asked the FSSAI how it proposed to identify the specific sweetened beverages which fall under Phase I of the proposal; additionally, what are the threshold levels of the specific nutrient(s)-in-concern for such beverages?

3. Font, pictorial representation: The bench also sought clarification on various other questions such as on font size of the proposed labelling system, presence of pictorial representations for fat, sugar and salt respectively, and placement of FoPL.

Advertisement

It said the regulator must take into account the suggestions and revisit their conception of the FoPL as it stands presently.

4. all-inclusive FoPL: "What is different in the proposal presently placed before us is that the FSSAI seems to have adopted a strictly word-based warning label i.e., one that denotes in words whether the product is high in fat, sugar and/or salt. This word heavy FoPL presupposes a certain level of comprehension, literacy, and reading capability across all States/regions, vernaculars, age groups, literacy levels, etc., of the consuming population.

"Ideally, an all-inclusive FoPL which effectively caters to the diverse population of this country should incorporate a combination of words along with pictorial representations of the individual nutrients-of-concern. This would ensure that the information provided in the FoPL is truly accessible," the top court said.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI, Reuters)