Higher auto spending, aviation bet will push us to $1 billion: Tata Tech’s Harris

Rising auto expenditure, a new aerospace push, and a target six times faster than anything Tata Technologies Ltd has managed over the last three years: Warren Harris isn't blinking on his $1 billion revenue target by FY28.
In a conversation with Mint on Friday, Harris reiterated his stance on crossing the billion-dollar mark. “It is very much on, and we are still very, very committed to it,” said Harris.
This statement comes after the Pune-based engineering services firm grew by less than 2% on a yearly basis last year after a revenue decline in FY25. Tata Technologies, which designs, manufactures, and manages technology services for transport companies, ended last year with $619.8 million, up 1.5% from the preceding year.
The company had reversed a revenue decline in FY25 to get back to growth, but said the pause in tech spending over the last 18 months was ‘somewhat unique’.