Higher auto spending, aviation bet will push us to $1 billion: Tata Tech’s Harris

Last month, the firm became the first Tata Group firm to increase its exposure to JLR when it sought shareholder approval to raise its business with the car company to about ₹1,750 crore (approximately $180 million) in the current fiscal, accounting for almost a third of its revenue.



In September, JLR was hit by cyberattacks that halted operations and services for existing vehicles. It ended last fiscal with £22.9 billion ($30.5 billion) in revenue, down 21% from the preceding year.