The increase in corpus of the sovereign credit guarantee scheme by another ₹1.5 trillion will aid India’s small businesses affected by the covid-19 pandemic, experts said.

So far, banks and non-bank financiers have given loans of ₹2.69 trillion 11 million small enterprises under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS). The outlay, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday, has been increased to ₹4.5 trillion. That apart, loan guarantees of ₹1.1 trillion will be given to sectors affected by the pandemic, including ₹50,000 crore for expansion and building of new healthcare facilities in non-metro cities.

Business owners, especially the ones the hardest hit by the pandemic, have been asking the government to extend the scheme to their sectors as localized lockdowns have adversely impacted their businesses and crimped their ability to repay loans.

“This is positive for the banks/non-banking financial companies as ECLGS scheme aims to provide 100% guaranteed coverage in order to enable them to extend emergency credit to covid-19 affected sectors," said Siddhartha Khemka, head (retail research, broking and distribution) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

According to Chandrajit Banerjee, director General, CII, the measures are expected to address the severe cashflow distress precipitated by the business disruptions caused by the lockdowns in the wake of second wave of the pandemic.

Others pointed out that a large part of the stimulus announced on Monday is in the form of loan guarantees and not direct spends.

While the measures are welcome and target covid sensitive sectors, most of the fiscal support is still below the line and in the form of loan guarantees, and not direct stimulus. Overall, Amid various push and pull, there is a likelihood of fiscal slippage to the tune of around 0.5% from the initially budgeted 6.8%," said Madhavi Arora, lead economist, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Arora added that given the limited efficacy of monetary easing currently, continued countercyclical fiscal policy support—and avoiding a premature consolidation—remains crucial.

Meanwhile, the government also announced a credit guarantee scheme for microfinance borrowers. Under this scheme, guarantees will be given to commercial banks lending to microlenders for on-lending of up to ₹1.25 lakh per borrower to about 2.5 million small borrowers.

P Satish, executive director of industry association Sa-Dhan said, due to the credit guarantee, banks will have confidence and comfort to lend to microfinance institutions at reasonable rates during present challenging times.

“We are extremely happy as microfinance clients will have immediate access to loans once the lockdowns start easing and livelihood activities pick up," added Satish.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.