Higher propensity to buy insurance in tier-2, 3 cities after Covid outbreak

The pandemic has definitely given the cognitive push when it comes to health insurance purchase. Out of the respondents who had contracted Covid, 25% (hospitalization excludes patients who needed hospitalization but it was subject to availability of beds) were hospitalized. We found out that 18% of them ended up spending over ₹15 lakhs, and 22% were not adequately covered by their existing policy. Also, it is disquieting to see that 13% of those who got Covid did not have health insurance in place. These figures clearly demonstrate that one should opt for at least ₹15-20 lakh coverage for each family member, as per the survey.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}