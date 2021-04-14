Higher stake in subsidiary improve Vedanta Resources' liquidity: S&P

"Vedanta Resources has secured about $2.15 billion to fund the open offer, through $1.2 billion of senior unsecured bonds, $350 million of bank loans, and $600 million of funding from Oaktree Capital Group and it is likely to spend about $1.2 billion for the additional 10% stake purchase, following the completion of open offer for up to 17.5% stake in Vedanta Ltd," the global rating agency said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}