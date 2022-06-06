Highflying Tiger Global humbled by unraveling of giant tech bet

It told investors in an April letter: “In hindsight, we should have sold more shares across our portfolio in 2021 than we did." As of March, it said, investors in its hedge fund at its 2001 genesis would still have averaged over 16% annual returns. A Tiger spokeswoman said the venture business has returned over $28 billion in profits to investors since inception—including more than $6 billion in the last 18 months. Its early investors have averaged over 20% annual returns, a person familiar with the numbers said.