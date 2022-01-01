A New Year brings hope for a new beginning. As images of few completed sections of Delhi-Mumbai highway are being shared on the social media, businessman Anand Mahindra asserts they made him imagine ‘Highway into a more Hopeful future’ and further noted that in this context the ‘Delhi to Mumbai’ part isn't important.'

However, Mahindra also claims that he will be ‘one of the first cruising on it’ once the route is complete.

The businessman took to Twitter on Saturday morning to retweet some images and he further added, so glad to see this image on the first day of the New Year. Delhi to Mumbai isn’t the important part. It’s an image that made me imagine a Highway into a more Hopeful future. And, of course, when it’s completed, I hope to be one of the first cruising on it…

Soon, you will be able to drive from Delhi to Mumbai in 12 hours with the construction of a new highway that will cut the travel distance on the route by 280 km.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had said, “We are building a highway worth ₹1,03,000 crore between Delhi and Mumbai. I assure you that within three years from now, you will be able to drive to Mumbai from Delhi in your car and reach there within 12 hours."

