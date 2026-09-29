Carlyle-backed Highway Roop acquires Chamundi Die Cast to diversify auto components platform

The Carlyle Group-backed Highway Roop Precision Technologies Ltd has acquired Chamundi Die Cast Pvt. Ltd, an Indian manufacturer of complex, precision-machined aluminium die-cast components for automotive and industrial applications, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.
The acquisition adds Chamundi’s aluminium die-casting and precision-machining capabilities to Highway Roop’s platform, complementing its existing strengths in forging and machining across steering, transmission and powertrain applications. The companies did not disclose the financial details of the deal.