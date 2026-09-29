Carlyle-backed Highway Roop acquires Chamundi Die Cast to diversify auto components platform

BENGALURU : The Carlyle Group-backed Highway Roop Precision Technologies Ltd has acquired Chamundi Die Cast Pvt. Ltd, an Indian manufacturer of complex, precision-machined aluminium die-cast components for automotive and industrial applications, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.
BENGALURU : The Carlyle Group-backed Highway Roop Precision Technologies Ltd has acquired Chamundi Die Cast Pvt. Ltd, an Indian manufacturer of complex, precision-machined aluminium die-cast components for automotive and industrial applications, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.
The acquisition adds Chamundi’s aluminium die-casting and precision-machining capabilities to Highway Roop’s platform, complementing its existing strengths in forging and machining across steering, transmission and powertrain applications. The companies did not disclose the financial details of the deal.
The acquisition adds Chamundi’s aluminium die-casting and precision-machining capabilities to Highway Roop’s platform, complementing its existing strengths in forging and machining across steering, transmission and powertrain applications. The companies did not disclose the financial details of the deal.
Mint first reported on 14 June that Chamundi’s promoters were exploring a stake sale.
The acquisition marks a strategic milestone in Highway Roop's journey towards an initial public offering (IPO) and builds a scaled, diversified precision manufacturing platform by bringing together complementary capabilities to deliver a broader range of engineered solutions to automotive and industrial customers globally.
The combination broadens Highway Roop’s manufacturing capabilities in precision components across torque and control applications and strengthens its ability to deliver complex, lightweight engineered solutions—an increasingly important priority for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as they build more efficient powertrains.
A step towards diversification
Chamundi also brings a growing portfolio of electric vehicle components and established customer relationships across India, North America, and Europe, further expanding Highway Roop’s reach across geographies and end markets.
“This acquisition is an important milestone in our journey to build Highway Roop into a scaled, diversified precision manufacturing platform anchored in mission-critical torque and control applications,” said Mohit Oswal, chairman of Highway Roop.
“Chamundi’s capabilities and customer relationships complement our existing strengths and strengthen our ability to serve customers across automotive and industrial applications. Together, we are building a stronger platform for the next phase of growth,” he added.
Chamundi strengthens Highway Roop’s capabilities around our core focus on torque and control applications. Its integrated aluminium die-casting and precision-machining capabilities expand the ability to deliver complex, lightweight engineered solutions across vehicle technologies, added Dharmesh Arora, group chief executive and director of Highway Roop.
“Its South India manufacturing base also diversifies our footprint, brings us closer to key customers, and strengthens the resilience of our manufacturing network and supply chain,” Arora said.
Over four decades, Chamundi has built a strong business anchored in engineering excellence, a committed workforce and long- standing customer relationships. “We will continue to hold a stake in the combined entity. Highway Roop’s complementary capabilities and scale will enable us to build on this foundation, deepen our relationships with customers, and create new opportunities for our employees, as we grow together,” said Yasin Khan, managing director of Chamundi.
“This transaction reflects Carlyle’s continued commitment to building a scaled, differentiated precision manufacturing platform in India. Highway Roop has established itself as a trusted partner to global OEMs for mission-critical torque and control components, and Chamundi adds complementary capabilities that further strengthen its customer proposition,” said Amit Jain, partner and head of Carlyle India Advisors.