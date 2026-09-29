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Carlyle-backed Highway Roop acquires Chamundi Die Cast to diversify auto components platform

Priyamvada C
2 min read29 Sep 2026, 02:40 PM IST
Chamundi’s promoters will continue to hold a stake in the combined entity.
Chamundi’s promoters will continue to hold a stake in the combined entity.(Pexel)
Summary

The acquisition marks a strategic milestone in Highway Roop's journey towards an IPO and builds a scaled, diversified precision manufacturing platform.

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BENGALURU : The Carlyle Group-backed Highway Roop Precision Technologies Ltd has acquired Chamundi Die Cast Pvt. Ltd, an Indian manufacturer of complex, precision-machined aluminium die-cast components for automotive and industrial applications, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

BENGALURU : The Carlyle Group-backed Highway Roop Precision Technologies Ltd has acquired Chamundi Die Cast Pvt. Ltd, an Indian manufacturer of complex, precision-machined aluminium die-cast components for automotive and industrial applications, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

The acquisition adds Chamundi’s aluminium die-casting and precision-machining capabilities to Highway Roop’s platform, complementing its existing strengths in forging and machining across steering, transmission and powertrain applications. The companies did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

The acquisition adds Chamundi’s aluminium die-casting and precision-machining capabilities to Highway Roop’s platform, complementing its existing strengths in forging and machining across steering, transmission and powertrain applications. The companies did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

Mint first reported on 14 June that Chamundi’s promoters were exploring a stake sale.

The acquisition marks a strategic milestone in Highway Roop's journey towards an initial public offering (IPO) and builds a scaled, diversified precision manufacturing platform by bringing together complementary capabilities to deliver a broader range of engineered solutions to automotive and industrial customers globally.

The combination broadens Highway Roop’s manufacturing capabilities in precision components across torque and control applications and strengthens its ability to deliver complex, lightweight engineered solutions—an increasingly important priority for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as they build more efficient powertrains.

Also Read | Permira, TPG pick up Cloudnine stakes in $450 million deal

A step towards diversification

Chamundi also brings a growing portfolio of electric vehicle components and established customer relationships across India, North America, and Europe, further expanding Highway Roop’s reach across geographies and end markets.

“This acquisition is an important milestone in our journey to build Highway Roop into a scaled, diversified precision manufacturing platform anchored in mission-critical torque and control applications,” said Mohit Oswal, chairman of Highway Roop.

“Chamundi’s capabilities and customer relationships complement our existing strengths and strengthen our ability to serve customers across automotive and industrial applications. Together, we are building a stronger platform for the next phase of growth,” he added.

Chamundi strengthens Highway Roop’s capabilities around our core focus on torque and control applications. Its integrated aluminium die-casting and precision-machining capabilities expand the ability to deliver complex, lightweight engineered solutions across vehicle technologies, added Dharmesh Arora, group chief executive and director of Highway Roop.

“Its South India manufacturing base also diversifies our footprint, brings us closer to key customers, and strengthens the resilience of our manufacturing network and supply chain,” Arora said.

Over four decades, Chamundi has built a strong business anchored in engineering excellence, a committed workforce and long- standing customer relationships. “We will continue to hold a stake in the combined entity. Highway Roop’s complementary capabilities and scale will enable us to build on this foundation, deepen our relationships with customers, and create new opportunities for our employees, as we grow together,” said Yasin Khan, managing director of Chamundi.

“This transaction reflects Carlyle’s continued commitment to building a scaled, differentiated precision manufacturing platform in India. Highway Roop has established itself as a trusted partner to global OEMs for mission-critical torque and control components, and Chamundi adds complementary capabilities that further strengthen its customer proposition,” said Amit Jain, partner and head of Carlyle India Advisors.

Also Read | True North picks up $50-60 mn stake in IPO-bound InMobi
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Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

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HomeCompaniesNewsCarlyle-backed Highway Roop acquires Chamundi Die Cast to diversify auto components platform

Carlyle-backed Highway Roop acquires Chamundi Die Cast to diversify auto components platform

Priyamvada C
2 min read29 Sep 2026, 02:40 PM IST
Chamundi’s promoters will continue to hold a stake in the combined entity.
Chamundi’s promoters will continue to hold a stake in the combined entity.(Pexel)
Summary

The acquisition marks a strategic milestone in Highway Roop's journey towards an IPO and builds a scaled, diversified precision manufacturing platform.

Gift this article

BENGALURU : The Carlyle Group-backed Highway Roop Precision Technologies Ltd has acquired Chamundi Die Cast Pvt. Ltd, an Indian manufacturer of complex, precision-machined aluminium die-cast components for automotive and industrial applications, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

BENGALURU : The Carlyle Group-backed Highway Roop Precision Technologies Ltd has acquired Chamundi Die Cast Pvt. Ltd, an Indian manufacturer of complex, precision-machined aluminium die-cast components for automotive and industrial applications, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

The acquisition adds Chamundi’s aluminium die-casting and precision-machining capabilities to Highway Roop’s platform, complementing its existing strengths in forging and machining across steering, transmission and powertrain applications. The companies did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

The acquisition adds Chamundi’s aluminium die-casting and precision-machining capabilities to Highway Roop’s platform, complementing its existing strengths in forging and machining across steering, transmission and powertrain applications. The companies did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

Mint first reported on 14 June that Chamundi’s promoters were exploring a stake sale.

The acquisition marks a strategic milestone in Highway Roop's journey towards an initial public offering (IPO) and builds a scaled, diversified precision manufacturing platform by bringing together complementary capabilities to deliver a broader range of engineered solutions to automotive and industrial customers globally.

The combination broadens Highway Roop’s manufacturing capabilities in precision components across torque and control applications and strengthens its ability to deliver complex, lightweight engineered solutions—an increasingly important priority for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as they build more efficient powertrains.

Also Read | Permira, TPG pick up Cloudnine stakes in $450 million deal

A step towards diversification

Chamundi also brings a growing portfolio of electric vehicle components and established customer relationships across India, North America, and Europe, further expanding Highway Roop’s reach across geographies and end markets.

“This acquisition is an important milestone in our journey to build Highway Roop into a scaled, diversified precision manufacturing platform anchored in mission-critical torque and control applications,” said Mohit Oswal, chairman of Highway Roop.

“Chamundi’s capabilities and customer relationships complement our existing strengths and strengthen our ability to serve customers across automotive and industrial applications. Together, we are building a stronger platform for the next phase of growth,” he added.

Chamundi strengthens Highway Roop’s capabilities around our core focus on torque and control applications. Its integrated aluminium die-casting and precision-machining capabilities expand the ability to deliver complex, lightweight engineered solutions across vehicle technologies, added Dharmesh Arora, group chief executive and director of Highway Roop.

“Its South India manufacturing base also diversifies our footprint, brings us closer to key customers, and strengthens the resilience of our manufacturing network and supply chain,” Arora said.

Over four decades, Chamundi has built a strong business anchored in engineering excellence, a committed workforce and long- standing customer relationships. “We will continue to hold a stake in the combined entity. Highway Roop’s complementary capabilities and scale will enable us to build on this foundation, deepen our relationships with customers, and create new opportunities for our employees, as we grow together,” said Yasin Khan, managing director of Chamundi.

“This transaction reflects Carlyle’s continued commitment to building a scaled, differentiated precision manufacturing platform in India. Highway Roop has established itself as a trusted partner to global OEMs for mission-critical torque and control components, and Chamundi adds complementary capabilities that further strengthen its customer proposition,” said Amit Jain, partner and head of Carlyle India Advisors.

Also Read | True North picks up $50-60 mn stake in IPO-bound InMobi
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsCarlyle-backed Highway Roop acquires Chamundi Die Cast to diversify auto components platform
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