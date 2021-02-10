Highways developer IRB plans to raise up to ₹2,200 cr via NCDs

Highways developer IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) has announced that it will raise ₹2,220 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures.

In its regulatory filings, it has mentioned, "The company has entered into a definitive agreement with India Toll Roads - Foreign Portfolio Investor, for raising of funds by issuance of non-convertible debentures up to ₹2,220 crore subject to the satisfactory completion of procedural conditions."

Also Read | Inside the third front of the farm agitation

IRB Infrastructure Developers further said: the proceeds would be utilized for repayment of existing loans up to ₹1,600 crore and balance for meeting Capex requirements and general corporate purposes.

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers were trading 0.50% higher at ₹111.20 apiece on BSE.

IRB reported a consolidated net loss of ₹20 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company had clocked a consolidated profit of ₹200 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a statement.

Total consolidated income during the quarter under review declined to ₹1,169 crore as against ₹1,801 crore in the year-ago period.

"Recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic impact in the first quarter of FY21, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, India's one of the largest and leading highway infrastructure companies, saw its losses reducing to ₹20 crore while cash profit for the quarter stood at ₹150 crore with revenues of ₹1,122 crore," the company said. ₹200 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a statement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via