Highways developer IRB plans to raise up to 2,200 cr via NCDs

"Recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic impact in the first quarter of FY21, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, India's one of the largest and leading highway infrastructure companies, saw its losses reducing to ₹20 crore while cash profit for the quarter stood at ₹150 crore with revenues of ₹1,122 crore," the company said. ₹200 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a statement.