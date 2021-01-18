Hike messaging app shuts down, company to focus on new apps Rush and Vibe

New Delhi: Homegrown instant messaging app Hike Messenger , later known as Hike Sticker Chat, has been officially shut down and is no longer listed on Play Store and App Store. Hike users were informed in advance and were given time till 14 January to download and backup their data, according to the company.

On 6 January, Hike CEO Kavin Bharti Mittal had also announced on Twitter that the app will be sunsetted on 21 January and the company will be focusing on two new mobile platforms-- Vibe and Rush. Kavin Mittal is the son of India’s second largest telco Bharti Airtel’s founder and chairman Sunil Mittal.

Mittal had earlier indicated a shift from a super app to multi-apps strategy.

Vibe is a social media platform that has evolved from a section within Hike known as HikeLand. Vibe will be an approval-based community app and users can join it by requesting an invite on Vibe by Hike webpage.

Rush is a competitive gaming platform offering bite sized games such as carrom and ludo, similar to platforms like WinZO. The app is already available on App Store while the Android version is expected to launch on Play Store soon.

Launched in December 2012, Hike was once regarded as a competition to global messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Viber. According to news reports, Hike had over 2 million weekly active users by the end of 2019. During March 2020, the daily time spent on the app grew by 33%.

The company put a lot of emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI) generated stickers and was planning to generate revenue through them in 2020.

"Stickers is a vanity thing to have in chats. But it is not something that will expand substantially and explode your user base. It had very good capabilities, but monetising through stickers was always going to be a challenge in a market like India," said Faisal Kawoosa, founder and chief analyst at techARC.

Between 2017 and 2018, Hike had filed 66 technology patents. In 2017, the company also introduced a UPI payment enabled mobile wallet called Hike Wallet.

In August 2016, the company was reportedly valued at close to $1.4 billion after it raised over $261 million in capital over five rounds from top tier investors including SoftBank Group, Tiger Global, Foxconn Technology Group, Tencent Holdings and Bharti Enterprises. In 2019, Hike along with Kalaari and partner led a $5 million investment into online gaming platform WinZO.

Despite offering multiple features Hike struggled to wean users away from rivals, especially WhatsApp, which currently has over 400 million users in India.

"I didn't see friends, family, colleagues, businesses or clients on Hike. WhatsApp on the other hand has become a document sharing platform. It has evolved into a customer service platform. The meaning of the whole platform has changed and that in itself is a disadvantage for the likes of Hike which could not evolve from a destination perspective," said Arnav Gupta, analyst, Forrester Research.

Gupta points out, all these functionalities are good to have. But at the end who is using it is more important. The problem was of lack of awareness among users.

